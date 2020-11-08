BJP's Kirit Somaiya Warns Uddhav Govt As Arnab Discloses Threat To Life; Reminds About SC

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday reacting to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief being assaulted and dragged before being moved to Taloja jail has asked the Maharashtra government to stop the abuse of "draconian powers." Reminding the government of the Supreme Court's warning wherein it said the state government to stop the abuse of power, the former MP said that if anything happens to Arnab, "the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate."

'The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate'

"The Supreme Court has also warned the Maharashtra government to stop the abuse of power. I warn the government of Maharashtra to stop the abuse of draconian powers to harass Arnab Goswami. If anything happens to Arnab Goswami in jail, the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate," Somaiya said.

Arnab appealed to the Supreme Court of India to grant him bail, with his life under threat. Arnab Goswami was moved to Taloja jail in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen. Arnab said that he is being harassed as his police custody was rejected.

'They dragged me in the morning'

"I requested them to let me talk to my lawyers. They said they will not allow me. I am telling this to the people of India that my life is under danger. They said there will be no talks with the lawyers. I am being harassed. My police custody was rejected. They don't want that I come out. They are delaying things. You can see my situation. They dragged me in the morning. They tried to bring me to jail yesterday night. I want to request the Supreme Court to grant me bail," Arnab Goswami said.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

