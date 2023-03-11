BJP’s Kirori Lal Meena Injured During Clash With Rajasthan Police, Rushed To Hospital

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena was rushed to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur after he reportedly sustained ‘injuries’ during a clash with police amid the ongoing protest by Pulwama martyrs' widows on Friday, March 10.

The clash broke out when Meena and BJP workers were detained by police as they travelled to Jaipur. The Rajya Sabha MP has been protesting with the widows of the martyred soldiers, demanding the Rajasthan government fulfil the promises made to them.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and former BJP State President Arun Chaturvedi also reached the hospital, and while talking to the media, Chaturvedi said, "Such kind of treatment is not even given to terrorists. His condition is deteriorating. Police tore apart his clothes. It is a matter of shame for the Rajasthan Chief Minister."

Meena has alleged that the cops insulted the widows and manhandled them. The charges were, however, refuted by the police.

"The allegations made by Kirodi Lal Meena are false. Protestors were removed and nine members were arrested for maintaining law and order after they refused to listen to our instructions," Anil Sharma, ACP, Bagru, said.

Why are the widows protesting?

Three widows of Pulwama martyrs claim the Rajasthan government did not fulfil the promises made to them, including setting up a memorial and providing jobs for family members. The protestors urged a meeting with Chief Minister Gehlot, but having been denied the conversation, they met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and said they wished to give up their lives.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on March 7 wrote to Ashok Gehlot and asked him to lend a sympathetic ear to the demands. “No one should have so much ego, no matter how big a man he (Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot) is, he at least should listen to the demands of the wives of Pulwama martyrs. Building a road, installing a statue, changing the name of a college is not a big issue, it is a small task," he said.