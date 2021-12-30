BJP's Kushboo Sundar Backs Bill To Free Karnataka Temples; Seeks Similar Law In Tamil Nadu

BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Thursday hailed the Karnataka government's move to free Hindu temples and institutions from state control. Sundar said it is an extremely important decision as every other religious institution is free-standing, except temples.

The Basavaraj Bommai government is mulling to introduce a bill that would allow temples to manage their affairs freely and utilize their income for development without having to seek permission from the state. The 'historic decision' may be taken soon after consultation with senior party leaders, the Chief Minister had said on Wednesday.

Praising the move, Kushboo said, "It is extremely important to free the temples because everything else is free-standing. So why should the temples be controlled alone? It is a very nice thought and idea brought in by the CM in Karnataka."

The BJP leader added that similar issues were discussed by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu as well. She expressed hope that the CM will fulfil the promise which was made during the elections.

Karnataka To Bring Law To Free Temples

Addressing a state meeting in Hubli, CM Bommai said that Hindu temples had suffered at the behest of state officers and bureaucrats, and several bylaws and rules which restricted their development. "They will from now look after their own development," he said, referring to the new bill, which is likely to be introduced in the next Cabinet meeting before the budget session in the Karnataka assembly. "Except for regulation, the temples will manage their own affairs,” the CM added.

Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand Government had also freed temples from the state's control. Former CM Tirath Singh Rawat on April 9 revoked the previous Trivendra Singh Rawat government's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing temples from state's control - including Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. With this, the government decided to scrap the Chardham Devasthanam Board which managed the affairs of 51 temples across the state.