As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Reddy's views. He said that BJP, right from the beginning, has been demanding that the High Court should be established in Kurnool and Benches can be placed wherever required.