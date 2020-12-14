BJP's MLAs & MPs From Haryana Back Amendments In Farm Laws, Want MSP & APMCs To Continue

On Monday, BJP's MLAs and MPs from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital amid the protests against the farm laws. On this occasion, they thanked Tomar for accepting the suggestions given by various farmers' unions. Moreover, the delegation called upon the Centre to ensure that a larger share of the allocated budget for the cold chain and processing units goes to the farmers of Haryana.

Haryana's elected representatives made it clear that they are in favour of the continuity of the Minimum Support Price and the Mandi system. They also lauded the Union Agriculture Minister's decision to give a written assurance regarding the same. Additionally, the leaders reiterated that they wanted the MSP and APMCs to continue besides the amendments in the agrarian laws.

Farmers' stir enters day 19

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the five rounds of meetings that took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. While the farmers' unions have hardened their stance on the repeal of the laws, the Union government has made it clear that it is not ready to do so. At the same time, it has expressed the willingness to continue the talks whenever the farmers' unions are ready for a discussion. Earlier in the day, some of the protesting farmers held a hunger strike in protest against the agrarian laws.

