BJP's Nalin Kohli Lauds SC's Sedition Law Order; 'Govt Committed To Welfare Of People'

In a groundbreaking development amid the Sedition law hearing, the Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the Centre and States to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. During Monday's hearing of the matter, the Centre had urged the Supreme Court to not invest time in examining the validity of the Sedition law as it has decided to go for re-consideration of the provisions by a competent forum. Following this, BJP’s Nalin Kohli lauded the Central government for its decision to re-consider the Sedition provision.

“It was a positive move that Modi government filed an affidavit regarding the re-examining and re-considering the sedition provision,” Nalin Kohli said while reacting to the Centre’s take on the matter. The BJP leader further went on to state that the PM Modi government has so far “removed 1,500 old laws that were not required”. Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, He further lauded the government and said that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of the people.

Speaking about the Sedition law case, he said that the “SC has taken it up and said no cases should be filed. Law and FIR are state subjects, FIR are registered by state government. It is positive steps by the government and SC accepted it,” he said. Reiterating that the Modi government’s move is a positive development, Kohli told Republic that it was a move aimed at the welfare of people.

SC endorses review of Sedition law

The apex court allowed the Central government to review and reconsider the non-bailable provisions of Section 124A which criminalises the offence of sedition. The court has stayed all actions under the law till the exercise of re-examination is complete. The bench advised those already booked or arrested for Sedition to approach the court for relief.

Submitting its response on the pending cases of Sedition, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, stated that the gravity of each case is not known as there may be a terror angle or money laundering. "Ultimately, the pending cases are before the judicial forum, and we need to trust the courts," SG Mehta said.

Centre commits to 're-examining' Sedition Law

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit, referred to the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "shedding the colonial baggage" and said he has been in favour of the protection of civil liberties and respect of human rights, and in that spirit, has scrapped over 1,500 outdated laws and over 25,000 compliance burdens. On July 15, 2021, concerned over the "enormous misuse" of the colonial era penal law on sedition, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to "silence" people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress freedom movement.

The non-bailable provision makes any speech or expression that brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India a criminal offence punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

(Image: Republic/ANI)