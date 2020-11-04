BJP's Narottam Mishra On Arnab Goswami's Arrest: 'India Won't Tolerate This Shameful Act'

While condemning the arrest of Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Cabinet Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress along with its coalition government in Maharashtra has once again shamed democracy. Opining that the Mumbai Police's attack on Arnab Goswami is a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. The country will not tolerate such an act, Narottam Mishra added.

.@INCIndia और महाराष्ट्र में उसकी गठबंधन सरकार ने एक बार फिर लोकतंत्र को शर्मसार किया है। वरिष्ठ पत्रकार #ArnabGoswami के खिलाफ सत्ता का दुरुपयोग अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी और लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ पर सीधा हमला है। देश इस शर्मनाक हरकत को बिल्कुल भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) November 4, 2020

The Cabinet Minister's tweet in Hindi reads: "Congress along with its coalition government in Maharashtra has once again taken a step against democracy. The abuse of power against senior journalist Arnab Goswami is a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. This country will not at all tolerate this shameful act."

Cabinet Min Narottam Mishra stands for Arnab Goswami

आज महाराष्ट्र में 'आपातकाल' लौट आया है। पत्रकार #ArnabGoswami की गिरफ्तारी संविधान में वर्णित मौलिक अधिकार अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर सीधा हमला है। 1/2 — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) November 4, 2020

Speaking further about the Maharashtra government's attack on Republic's Editor-in-Chief, Mishra said that the state of emergency has once again returned to Maharashtra, and added that the arrest of Journalist Arnab Goswami is a direct attack on the fundamental rights which are described in the constitution.

बार-बार संविधान को खतरे में बताकर लोगों में डर पैदा करने वाले कांग्रेस के युवराज @RahulGandhi लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार के सीधे हमले को लेकर क्या अब‌ संविधान की दुहाई देकर अपनी खमोशी तोड़ेंगे? 2/2 — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) November 4, 2020

Mumbai Police assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | Encounter cop confirms Arnab Goswami arrested in case that was closed; Fire in your support after the shocking assault; #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/WqZeSg55DS — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Arnab's residence in Mumbai's Parel at 6:30 am and blocked all the entry and exit points soon after. It also blocked Republic Media Network's Editors Niranjan Narayanswamy and Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence.

Mumbai Police encounter-specialist API Sachin Vaze confirmed to Republic that Arnab Goswami was arrested in a case that has been closed, that has nothing to do with the TRP case in which there has been an attempt to implicate Republic. He has been taken to the Raigad police station.

#ParamBirLatestPlant | Viewers, if you come to my office you will see this piece of paper framed. This is the first week of ratings when Republic was launched. It tells me that we live on the blessings of the people, you cannot get that with a hawala transaction: Arnab pic.twitter.com/ozF6BtGS6v — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2020

This arrest came after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Responding to Param Bir's ridiculous claim, Arnab asserted that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts from week 1.

