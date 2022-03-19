BJP's Nirmal Singh Demands Investigation Of Kashmiri Pandits' Exodus; Slams Omar Abdullah

Amid the ongoing discussions over the film 'The Kashmir Files', former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh has slammed the lobby raising doubt over the movie. Speaking to ANI, Singh has opined that there should be a commission that conducts an inquiry and investigates the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. This gains prominence as many opposition leaders in the Union Territory, mainly Omar Abdullah have raised doubts over 'The Kashmir Files' and alleged the film-makers of manipulating facts.

"Farooq Abdullah was supporting Yasin Malik. Where was he during the exodus? Omar Abdullah says that the BJP is responsible. What is he talking about? There should be a high-level commission on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits," said Nirmal Singh.

Earlier, another former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta slammed National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah for his remarks on the movie that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits caused by Pakistan-backed Islamist terrorists. On Friday, March 18, Abdullah had claimed that the makers of The Kashmir Files have "manipulated facts".

Reacting to his remarks, Kavinder Gupta said, "The situation deteriorated in their regime and Farooq Abdullah resigned and fled to a foreign country. They want to hide the truth and don't have the courage to tell it." "The truth about what happened to Kashmiri Pandits 32 years ago should come out. Allegations against former Governor Jagmohan are baseless and he tried to save the Kashmiri Pandits. There are political parties like the Congress who want to destroy India. They played into Pakistan's hands. The Congress has always played vote-bank politics," Kavinder Gupta told Republic TV.

Omar Abdullah had claimed that the makers of the movie have "manipulated facts" and lied about the incidents that took place during the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in the 1990s. Abdullah expressed that an environment should be created wherein the Kashmiri Pandits can return to the valley.

More on 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files was released recently on March 11 and is helmed by ace director Vivek Agnihotri. The movie's plot is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s and outlines the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and many more. The film has garnered accolades and Agnihotri has been praised for the movie which displays the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. However, several Opposition leaders have cried foul and accused the movie of creating a 'rift' between communities.

Image: ANI/Instagram