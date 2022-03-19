BJP's Nirmal Singh Hails NIA Charges Against LeT, Hizbul Chiefs In J&K Terror Funding Case

Former Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir Nirmal Singh on Saturday hailed the NIA's decision to order framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Speaking to ANI, Singh remarked that he welcomes the NIA's decision and asserted that Saeed and Salahuddin are involved in terrorism funding. Moreover, he also stated that the move will also expose Pakistan.

"We welcome NIA's decision. These people are involved in terrorism funding and now they are getting exposed. The role of jihadi terrorism and Pakistan will be exposed now. The Central government is trying its best to eliminate terrorism from India," said Nirmal Singh.

NIA court frames charges against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin along with Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, among others. All individuals were charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a case pertaining to terrorist and secessionist activities that disturbed the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the court also ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri politician and former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah and several others under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UAPA including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, unlawful activities, etc.

"The above analysis reflects that the statements of witnesses and documentary evidence have connected almost all the accused with each other and to a common object of secession, to the commonality of means they were to use, their close association to terrorist/terrorist organisations under the guiding hand and funding of Pakistani establishment," said NIA special Judge Praveen Singh in an order passed on March 16 said

The Court also noted that, during the course of arguments, none of the accused denied having secessionist ideology or having worked for the secession of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Several witnesses have deposed that the accused and their factions had only one object and that was the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Government of India. However, the Court also clarified that whatever has been expressed in this order is a prima facie opinion although, a detailed discussion of the evidence had to be done because the arguments were advanced by both sides in much detail.

Image: ANI