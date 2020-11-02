BJP's Protest At Mantralaya Crushed; 'Media & Citizens Helpless, Emergency In Maharashtra'

The BJYM youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party protested against the Maharashtra government outside Mantralaya on Monday. The workers raised their voice against the muzzling of the media in the state amid Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. However, the protestors were rounded up and detained within minutes amid high drama.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha protests against Maha Vikas Aghadhi

The workers of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha held a protest at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government. The workers chanted slogans and held placards that read, ‘Media aur janata sab behaal, Maharashtra Sarkar me aapaatkaal. (Media and citizens helpless, Emergency in Maharashtra government).

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has been under fire over the witch-hunt being led by Mumbai Police on Republic Media Network. The summoning of the COO, CFO and editors and a questioning of a combined 160+ hours, registering an FIR against all its employees and Section 91 seeking details of the smallest transactions for four years as well as editorial access to the newsroom - its personnel and software - has been heavily criticised from various quarters.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar expressed his displeasure about the protests not being allowed. He said, “It's a shame that police and government aren't allowing protest outside Mantralaya. Earlier protests used to happen and later police used to ask them to leave or take them away in a van. Today, even before the protest started they detained them."

"When they came to know we were going to protest they issued a notice threatening our members of action. This is fascism and Hitler-Raj in Maharashtra. They're trying to muzzle the voice of Republic and close it down," he also stated.

Bhatkalkar continued, "But I'm telling the CM, they can't muzzle our voice. Protest is a fundamental right in democracy. They aren't there to damage any property, they only expressing their voice."

Similar protests and acts of solidarity have also been conducted in Bengaluru and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, amid the blatant attack on press freedom which was founded upon allegations that have been soundly disproved, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has fired an open invite to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for a one-to-one interview to explain/publicly atone/clarify.

