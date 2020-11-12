BJP's Ram Kadam Celebrates Arnab Goswami's Release With Party Workers

Following the Supreme Court's decision on Wednesday to grant interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Ram Kadam along with other party workers celebrated outside the Mantralaya. While holding Diya, sweets and Arnab Goswami's posters, BJP MP told Republic TV that Republic and Arnab are not alone in the struggle, the nation is with them. Slamming Maharashtra government for Arnab's physical assault and illegal arrest, Ram Kadam said that the country will not tolerate an attack on the 4th pillar of democracy.

Ram Kadam said, " By granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami, the top court has completely shattered Maharashtra government's corrupt pride. This decision by the court depicts the country's democracy."

Ram Kadam celebrates Arnab Goswami's release

Kadam said, 'We are celebrating Diwali in front of the Mantralaya to mark the victory of India's democracy and constitution.' Hitting out at Shiv Sena, he said that on one hand, the party talks about the interest of Hindutva, but on the other hand, it stops us from holding Diya in our hands, which is a biggest of symbol of Hindutva. Pointing towards ruthless action of Mumbai police when he was carrying out a peaceful hunger strike for Arnab, the Minister questioned Maharashtra government that why is it against so many Hindus.

"Arnab Goswami's release is not Republic's victory alone. This is the victory of an entire nation of 130 crore people. This Diwali, I pray that Maharashtra's vicious government should get some wisdom. Keeping in mind the decision of the SC, Shiv Sena should not dare to silence the voice of the media once again." Kadam added.

Ram Kadam slams Maharashtra govt

Slamming the state's government's decision to open the liquor shops but not the temples, Ram Kadam said that he understands Shiv Sena's thirst for revenge against Arnab Goswami and his Republic team because they have been actively working towards unveiling the government's corrupt activities. 'This government wants to silence the true voice of media, ' he added.

While taking a jibe against the Maharashtra government, Kadam said, "I strongly condemn the state government's action of directly reaching to a conclusion. It was the Maharashtra government who before the police investigation declared that killing of old Hindu Sadhu in Palghar was 'mob lynching' and Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a 'suicide'."

Supporting freedom of the press, he said, 'Just like the courts deliver justice to people, similarly, Journalists also fight for the nation's justice.' Warning the Maharashtra Sarkar, the BJP MP said that if they try to attack Arnab Goswami again, people of the country will not tolerate this.

Arnab Goswami Comes Out Of Taloja Jail

On late Wednesday, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail, holding that the Bombay High Court had been incorrect in not doing so. After showing a victory sign from inside his car as he emerged, as the car was surrounded by hundreds of people, news personnel and policemen, Arnab stood through the car's roof and proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the Apex Court for its verdict.

Arnab Goswami roared, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith.

