BJP's Ram Kadam Detained By Mumbai Police For Leading Protest Demanding Arnab's Release

Set to march peacefully from Hutatma Chowk till the Mantralaya demanding Arnab Goswami's immediate release, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has been detained by the Mumbai Police. The BJP MLA had earlier in the day informed that he would hold a padyatra from Hutatma Chowk to Mantralaya and meet the Maharashtra Home Minister. The protest comes as the Republic Media Network's editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami continues to be lodged in jail for the 7th consecutive day.

"It is unfortunate. We wanted to march peacefully from Hutatma Chowk till the Mantralaya to meet the Home Minister and put forth the entire country's demand but this is what the government is doing. I am against the state government," said Kadam just before being detained by the Mumbai Police. The BJP MLA had also visited the Taloja Jail on Monday where Arnab has been lodged.

On Monday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari dialled Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern over Arnab's security and health. He also asked the Home Minister to allow Arnab's family to meet him in jail.

This comes after Arnab while being shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday, said, "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat". He was shifted to Taloja Jail in a police van with its windows covered by black sheets after spending 4 days in a quarantine centre at Alibag.

“It is utterly shameful that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is having to tell the administration that Arnab’s life is in danger. The Maharashtra government has failed in its administration,” Ram Kadam had said after the Maharashtra Governor's interference.

Arnab's plea in SC

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea. A day earlier, a division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved on Monday, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition by Friday.

While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

