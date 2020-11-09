BJP's Ram Kadam Reaches Taloja Jail For Arnab Goswami After Fiery 'Raavan Raj' Riposte

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam continued to take to the streets in support of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after his arrest and harassment. After being detained following a protest over the journalist’s arrest, the Maharashtra Member of Legislative Assembly now has decided to go to Taloja jail, where Arnab Goswami is lodged. The politician equated the conduct of the Maharastra Vikas Aghadi as ‘Ravan Raaj’ and that they should be ‘ashamed’ for targeting Arnab Goswami.

#LIVE | BJP MLA Ram Kadam outside Taloja jail, even as prayers are offered in Patna for #ArnabGoswami; Fire in your support by signing the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl and tune in here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/Oqz1pD01c4 — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2020

READ: BJP MLA Ram Kadam To Go To Taloja Jail To Meet Arnab Goswami, Says 'No One Can Stop Me'

Ram Kadam's fiery message to Maharashtra government in Arnab case

As he left his home in Mumbai for Taloja Jail, Ram Kadam told Republic TV, “Arnab Goswami’s life is under threat. I want to tell Maharashtra goverment that even if a strand of his hair is touched, we won’t tolerate.”

"This is not just his fight, but the fight of the country in saving the Constitution created by BR Ambedkar, to save democracy and it is a battle against Emergency,” he continued.

Kadam stated that he will meet the jailer and hold discussions for his release and also meet Arnab Goswami if possible. He added that it was within his rights to protest at Taloja jail. Protests were held outside Taloja Jail on Sunday as well.

“130 crore people are raising their voice and are out on the streets. The three-party government should be ashamed. If you look back, even the arrogance of Duroydhan and Raavan did not last for long and they faced death. We talk about Ram Raajya, here it is Raavan Rajya. People won’t tolerate this arrogance, this dadagiri and, people will make them pay," he also said.

The politician said, "How many cases will you file? A fake case against his son, and numerous cases on his channel. 200-250 cops land at his house and an encounter cop known for battle with terrorists accompanies them. Is Arnab a terrorist to be given such treatment? He has co-operated with all the summons. He is a popular face who shows the truth on TV everyday. This truth has hurt this government This setback can’t bog Arnab down, he will bounce back like a spring."

READ: Amid Threat To Arnab's Life; BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands Release & Apology From CM Uddhav

"I have never been such harassment towards an individual since Emergency, and people will remember. If you have guts, then stop me. You will do a case on his son? See how elderly women have been praying for the release of their son (Arnab)," Kadam concluded.

#IndiaWithArnab | BJP MLA Ram Kadam says 'how many cases will you lodge one-after-the-other. What governance is this?'; Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/qiitZZTiGb — Republic (@republic) November 9, 2020

Arnab assaulted

In a shocking development, Arnab revealed that he had been assaulted in judicial custody, set to be for 14 days, and that his life was under threat as the police took him to Taloja jail on Sunday. He had been arrested by the Raigad Police on Wednesday and assaulted, as the Raigad Police reopened a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Meanwhile, the Alibaug court will continue the arguments over the police custody of Arnab Goswami at 3pm on Monday.

At the same time, the Bombay High Court is also set to pronounce its order on his interim bail plea at 3pm on Monday.

READ: On Hunger Strike For Arnab, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Detained By Mumbai Police At Mantralaya

READ: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Meets Governor On Arnab's Arrest; Highlights Scathing MVA Report Card