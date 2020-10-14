Mumbai Powercut: BJP's Ram Kadam Slams Maha Power Minister's 'could Be Sabotage' Claim

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday lashed out at Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut for putting the onus of the power outage in Mumbai on external factors such as 'foul play', asking the Minister if the cause of the outage was 'sabotage' or 'a failure' of the Maharashtra Government.

"Does the NCP approve that the Congress leaders are throwing all the blame for the failure on the NCP Home Minister Anil Deshmukh while shirking their own responsibilities? Could there be a 'sabotage' in the power outage in Mumbai? Or the failure of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh?" tweeted BJP leader Ram Kadam.

The BJP leader's tweet comes in response to the recent tweet by Congress leader and Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut saying that the Maharashtra government suspects 'sabotage' or 'foul play' in the power outage incident in Maharashtra. "The possibility of a 'sabotage' cannot be ruled out after the complete power outage in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane on Monday 12.10.20," said the Congress Minister. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken cognisance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and ordered an immediate probe into it.

सोमवार दिनांक 12.10.20 रोजी मुंबई, नवी मुंबई व ठाणे येथील संपूर्ण वीज पुरवठा खंडित होण्यामागे घातपाताची शक्यता नाकारता येत नाही. — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 13, 2020

Tata Power explains cause of power outage

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to the power grid failure. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said that the "electric supply was interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure."

On the other hand, Tata Power released a statement explaining the reasons for the power outage. The company stated that the electricity failure started at 10 am in the morning due to tripping of MSETCL’s 400 KV transmission system at Kalwa which supplies to Mumbai and adjoining areas. Further, the company stated that Mumbai’s islanding system that saves the city from major power outages was separated and it could not hold an additional 900MW load.

"The flow on Pune-Kharghar rose upto 900MW and tripped at 10:00hrs resulting in load drop in Mumbai system. Mumbai’s islanding system that saves the city from major power outages was separated, however it could not hold as additional 900MW load dropped at 10:05hrs. Tata Power swiftly began restoration work to bring back supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay gas and coal units as soon as the MSETCL transmission lines were connected. Tata Power started restoring supply to its consumers progressively from 12 noon onwards," the statement said.

