BJP leader Ravinder Raina spoke on Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment in Lok Sabha where she said the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi – Nathuram Godse was a 'Deshbhakt'. Thakur's comment in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday has stirred a political storm with the Congress on Thursday staging protests in several towns in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, her constituency.