BJP's Rita Joshi On Nirbhaya: 'Happiest Day Will Be When Convicts Will Be Hanged To Death'

After the Supreme Court's verdict on Nirbhaya case convict's review petition, BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Wednesday expressed her happiness over the Court's decision. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Joshi said that even though justice has been delayed, the Court has taken a correct decision. She also mentioned that the Nirbhaya case is a landmark case and have helped bring new reforms for women security in the country.

Speaking to Republic TV Joshi said, "I think every Indian women, every citizen who is sensitive about this issue is very happy today. Though justice has been extremely delayed, yet it has finally come and I am very happy. I feel that Nirbhaya has created a landmark case after which a lot of things have been done in favour of women's security. Though she has sacrificed her life, her parents stood up, the entire nation stood up and today the Supreme Court has taken a very correct stand. The happiest day will be when they will be hanged to death. I think justice has finally been achieved."

Sc's decision on review petition

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. This comes after the apex court heard the arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC. The apex court contended that there was no merit in the plea.

The case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options. Currently, the mercy plea of some of the convicts is pending with the President.

