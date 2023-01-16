BJP's RS Pathania Seeks Action Against NC's Sheikh Mustafa Kamal For Insulting Army

BJP spokesperson RS Pathania came down heavily on National Conference leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, who is also the brother of Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah over his derogatory remarks against the Indian Army and the Centre. Mustafa Kamal recently alleged that both the 2016 Uri attack and 2019 Pulwama attack were already planned by the Centre. He also said that no photos or the bodies of martyrs were found and the people who died belonged to Scheduled Caste categories.

"It is almost clear that the attacks were planned by the Government of India. We didn't see their photos or bodies...Until it's clear as to who's the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of the Government of India. All those 30-40 soldiers were SCs," said Kamal.

Reacting to the outrageous comments, BJP spokesperson Pathania said Farooq Abdullah's brother has made derogatory statements and the law of land should act against him.

He said, "Mustafa Kamal, Farooq’s brother, has once again made a derogatory statement about the Indian Army and martyrs of Pulwama. This is not the first time the NC insulted Army, but this time law of the land should act against him. Army should also act. Omar Abdullah should tell what they have to say on this or this is NCs stand."

Kamal demanded 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission'

Kamal also asked for a 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' in Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating a demand earlier made by Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "There are many things that the government needs to clarify. If so many Indian soldiers lost their lives, then an inquiry should be launched into the matter and the truth must be revealed."

The horrifying Pulwama and Uri attacks

In 2019, the Indian Army was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber when a convoy of vehicles was carrying Indian security personnel, claiming the lives of 40 warriors in Pulwama. In 2016, armed terrorists attacked an army camp in Kashmir's Uri district on September 18.

However, later the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to both these attacks.