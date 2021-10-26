BJP's Sambit Patra Condemns Odisha School Teacher's Murder; Questions Minister's Conduct

In a recent development in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old school teacher in Odisha, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday condemned the incident and called for a nationwide movement for justice.

While adddressing a press conference, Patra said, "The way an innocent girl was treated in the Kalahandi district of Orissa, she was murdered, her body was brutally mutilated. We believe that the nation should come to know about this heinous murder. People from all over the country and abroad are standing with this girl who is not among us now."

Explaining the details of the case, Patra added, "Mamita Maher was 24 years old and a teacher. On 8 October, Mamita was missing, when the whole matter was brought to the fore, it was found that she had been murdered, her body parts were found. A sex racket was going on in the women's hostel of the school where the woman was working. In this, innocent girls and teachers were being exploited."

Focussing on the involvement of a state minister in the case, Patra further said, "The name of Dibya Shankar Mishra, a minister in the Odisha government, is also being involved in this episode. From time to time exploiting women in school, it was in the conduct of the minister, such things are coming in the media."

"The police personnel there had refused to register an FIR on the matter. Somewhere the police knew that there was a question of the credibility of the minister in this, so the police was hesitant to register the FIR. When there was pressure from the opposition parties, the police had to register an FIR," he added.

Assuring that the matter is being taken seriously by the party, Patra stated, "BJP National President Shri JP Nadda has taken note of this matter and is sending a three member team to Odisha. Our team will go to Odisha and submit the report as soon as possible."

Odisha teacher's murder that sent shockwaves across the nation

A 24-year-old female school teacher went missing on October 8, leading to her family alleging that she was kidnapped, raped and then murdered. On Tuesday, the Odisha police exhumed the half-burnt mutilated body of a woman, suspected to be that of a 24-year-old teacher missing since October 8, from the playground of a school in Odisha's Kalahandi district where she used to work, an official said.

The president of the private school's managing committee - the prime accused Gobind Sahu - in the case was also arrested from Bolangir district during the day. Sahu, who is said to be close to the minister, has confessed his role in the crime. He admitted that he cleaved the body and burnt it before burning it in the school compound. The family members of the victim have been demanding capital punishment for the culprits. Alleging that the accused is a close aide of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra, the opposition BJP and Congress demanded his resignation and a CBI probe into the incident.