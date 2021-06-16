BJP's Sambit Patra Lashes Out At Congress Over 'heavily Superstitious' Covaxin Allegations

After Central Government clarified on reports claiming that serum from newborn calves was being used for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Wednesday and launched an attack of words at the Congress party. The BJP spokesperson explained how the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin is being manufactured scientifically. Patra lashed out at Congress's high command including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging 'vaccine hesitancy' in the country.

Launching an explosive charge, Patra alleged the Congress party of also trying to spread superstitions against the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Congress party is trying to derail the drive of COVID-19 by trying to create an environment of superstition. The party has committed a huge sin because of the way they have spoken against India's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin is a big sin. The byte that Pawan Kheda and Gaurav Phandi has given regarding the serum of newborn calves and allegations of vaccine being made after cow slaughtering is heavily superstitious," added Sambit Patra.

The BJP leader further explained that Covaxin is completely safe and explained that calf serum is used in various vaccines for the enrichment of cells fighting against any virus. According to Patra who gave this explanation adding that he is a doctor, these are called 'Vero cells' which later inactivates the virus however they are completely washed before usage for vaccine making.

Congress will be remembered for two things-promoting vaccine hesitancy & wastage

The BJP spokesperson continued his attack by adding that the Congress party will be remembered only for two things- promoting vaccine hesitancy and vaccine wastage. Citing the example of Punjab's alleged vaccine profiteering and reports from Rajasthan that stated vaccine being dumped in the garbage, Sambit Patra also dragged Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra for questioning Covaxin efficiency.

Sambit Patra additionally served one question to the Congress Party and demanded an answer from them.