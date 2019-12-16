BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Opposition For Spreading Violence Over Citizenship Act

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference on Monday slammed the opposition and blamed them for inciting violence and spreading hatred on issues like Article 370, Ram Mandir and Citizenship (Amendment) Act etc. Speaking about the CAA, Patra said, "Opposition leaders in a press conference misled the people of the country on the issue of CAB. For two days, the Parliament discussed and brainstormed over CAB. There was some dissent too but still with a majority of votes, the CAB became CAA i.e. an Act. Calling it illegal and unconstitutional is just a way to manipulate the people."

The BJP spokesperson added that the Opposition was defeated in the Parliament. "They didn't have the numbers and the Bill was passed with a majority but the way they are trying to promote indecency outside. It won't be wrong to say that this is an irresponsible opposition. This is very condemnable. Be in the government or be in the opposition, responsibility is something which every party should possess, but the irony is, in India, we have seen off late, be it the issue of Article 370, be it the issue of Ram Mandir, the verdict passed by the Supreme Court or the issue of Triple Talaq, the opposition has consistently tried to spread violence and mislead the people of this country," he said.

'Students are educated and know about CAA'

Speaking about the student protests across the country, Sambit Patra said, "A few political parties are placing guns over the shoulders of students and is playing politics. We all saw yesterday. Students are educated and know about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Who is using these students for their political gains? You all know the answer. There are politicians and political parties in this country who are trying to instigate the students of this country for their own petty political benefits.

A number of opposition parties are holding rallies across the country to protest against the newly amended Citizenship Act, which aims to give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The government, on the other hand, assured that the Citizenship Amendment Act will have no consequences on Muslims in the country and appealed for peace. All eyes will be on the Supreme Court tomorrow when it is expected to hear all petitions related to the Jamia incident and those against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday.

