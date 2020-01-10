Sambit Patra On SC's Order To Review Restrictions In J&K: 'Waiting For Committee's Report'

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra spoke about the Supreme Court's order on Kashmir saying that the Centre welcomes the decision and that they will wait for the report of the review committee.

On Friday, pronouncing their decision on a batch of pleas that challenged the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, post the abrogation of Article 370 the Supreme Court ordered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all restrictive orders within a week.

On this order, Sambit Patra stated, "As far as Kashmir goes, the Supreme Court has issued an observation. They have raised 5 questions and a review committee has been put in place. We should wait for the report of the review committee."

'Fine line between Liberty and Security'

The verdict which was pronounced by a three-judge bench comprising of Justice N V Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice B R Gavai stated that Section 144 cannot be used as a tool to suppress dissent and that internet access lay under Article 19 which elaborates freedom of expression.

The apex court however also observed that Kashmir has seen a lot of violence in the past few decades due to which it also becomes imperative to balance freedom of expression as well as security concerns. Sambit Patra elaborated on this part of the order highlighting the fine line between "security and liberty."

"There has to be a fine balance between liberty and freedom of expression. Between security and liberty. From this high table, I would like to congratulate the government that despite the provocation after the abrogation of Article 370, there was a peaceful environment across the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. No bullet was fired, no life was lost, this in itself is a huge challenge that the government has faced successfully."

On November 21, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 stating that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired. The Centre referred to incidents of terror and violence in the Valley and said for the past several years terrorists were being pushed through from across the border, local militants and separatist organisations held civilians "captive" in the region and it would have been "foolish" if the government would not have taken preventive steps to secure the lives of citizens.

On this, Sambit Patra congratulated the Narendra Modi for successfully keeping the situation of Jammu and Kashmir in control. "I would also like to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir because this has never happened before that in such a huge time frame, no major incident of violence was reported from Kashmir and peace prevailed," he said.

