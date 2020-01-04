BJP Leader Poonia Slams Pilot's Statement On Kota Tragedy, Says Congress 'a Divided House'

Rajasthan BJP's State President Satish Poonia slammed the Congress party over the 107 Kota infant deaths saying they are a "divided house" and that Rajasthan is facing the brunt of their internal politics. On Friday, Deputy Cheif Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot contradicted CM Ashok Gehlot's previous dismissive statements on the deaths and said that the government's approach should have been more compassionate. He also stated that the Congress government must take responsibility for the tragedy.

Reacting to the comments of Pilot, Poonia said, "They can't do any remedy. I don't think they have any sympathy, they fight between themselves. Congress is completely a divided house. They do nothing but pass comments. Deputy Minister says something, Chief Minister says something else."

'Media creating an issue'

Following the constant flak that the Congress-led Rajasthan government has been facing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the media was creating an issue out of this along with political parties who were blowing it up. Previously he had stated that the number of infant deaths in the state is the lowest as compared to the previous 5-6 years. "There have been more deaths of children during the BJP and they say that our Congress is falling short in governance," he said.

'Congress has completely failed'

Post his statement on the issue, Congress' Sachin Pilot came forward to say that it was time for the State government to take responsibility and accountability on the 107 infant deaths. Satish Poonia slammed this stating that the Congress government in the state "had completely failed" as all their ministers were "shameless".

"Their ministers are shameless. It was their moral responsibility. They have shamed Rajasthan in front of the entire country. Their (Congress') government in the state has completely failed," said the BJP State President.

