BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Says Party Would've Won More Seats If It Hadn't Allied With Sena

Extending his congratulations to the new CM, BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain talked about how Uddhav Thackeray went to their enemies' (Congress') side for government formation. While taking an indirect jibe he wished that unlike Uddhav's counterpart in Karnataka Kumarswamy, Congress doesn't make him cry. The BJP spokesperson also insisted that if his party had gone for elections on their own instead of allying with their age-old alliance, they would have won many more seats. He ended by saying that BJP will still be the number one party in Maharashtra despite being in the opposition.