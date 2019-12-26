'He's Crossing All Limits': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'PM Lies' Remark

Reacting to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Thursday, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain slammed him for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the tweet, Gandhi had accused the PM of lying to the country. Hussain stated that BJP had de-linked the National Population Register (NPR) from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), unlike the Congress. Moreover, he alleged that the Congress party was creating unrest in India by spreading misinformation. Contending that the PM had been abused more than 100 times, he reminded that the people of the country had given a befitting reply to Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read: Cong Leader Anand Sharma Comments On The Existence Of Detention Centres

Shahnawaz Hussain remarked, “Look at the kind of words and language used by Rahul Gandhi. He is crossing all the limits. He is lying about the detention centres. When Congress party came up with NPR, it had mentioned in the same document that it is the first step towards NRC. We have not done this. We have kept NPR different. It has no connection with the NRC. INeither does it have any connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act.”

Read: 'PM Modi Lied About Detention Camps' Says Congress' Sachin Sawant

He added, “But Congress party is spreading misinformation in the entire country. By doing so, it is disturbing the atmosphere in the country and insulting the Prime Minister. The party had hurled more than 100 abuses at the PM before the Lok Sabha polls. Citizens gave a befitting reply to this in the Lok Sabha polls. Now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started abusing him.”

Read: Amit Shah Dismisses Claims Of Links Between The Detention Centre, NRC And CAA

Rahul Gandhi posts video regarding detention centre

Earlier in the day, Gandhi posted a video on his official Twitter account which showed the presence of a detention centre in Assam. This came after the PM denied the existence of any detention centre in the country while speaking at the Aabhar rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. PM Modi had called upon the youth to read the CAA in detail and not fall for rumours.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Speaks Against Detention Centres, Fadnavis Denies Approving Any Such Plan