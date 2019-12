"You reap what you sow," said BJP leader Shrikant Sharma while confirming that the damage caused by the protestors during the anti-CAA protests will be recovered pennywise from the vandals themselves after identifying them through CCTV footages, videos.

On commenting on the police violence, Sharma said that it is the duty of the police to give protection to the citizens and stringent actions will be taken against those who will come in between the police's job.