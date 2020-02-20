Subramanian Swamy Agrees With Mohan Bhagwat's 'nationalism' Opposition; Suggests Alternate

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday agreed with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat 's statements over the use of term 'Nationalism'. Speaking to the Republic TV, Swamy said, "In the West, the word 'Nationalism' is a bad word. Generally, they refer to Patriotism. But, I make a distinction. Patriotism is that you will die for the country. But, Nationalism is that you will own the entire culture of the country. So, they are two different words."

He further added, "I think because of the fact Hitler soiled the name of nationalism, therefore we should use a word which is more appropriate. In Sanskrit and Hindi, there is no difficulty. There are words like 'Deskbhakt' and so on. But I think in English, we better use 'Hindutva', in my opinion, which means, having the quality of a Hindu."

"I am glad Mohan Bhagwat has brought this up. We need to now stop using Western terms for what is uniquely Indian," he said.

Bhagwat opposes use of word 'Nationalism'

While speaking for an RSS event in Ranchi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about what the true meaning of 'nationalism' was and how it was severely misunderstood these days. He stated that during his visit abroad, he was told that certain English words did not stand for what they traditionally meant, and one such word was 'nationalism'. He stated that the meaning of 'nationalism' is often paralleled with a 'Nazi' or a 'fascist' ideology these days.

Read: BJP leader Rahul Sinha blames Mamata Banerjee for Tapas Paul's death

Swamy on Bhagwat's 'Hindus' comment

Addressing the event, the RSS chief had said, "If India wants to be developed, then Hindus will have to take the major responsibility." Reacting to this, BJP's Swamy said, "I hundred per cent agree. The constitutional definition of Hindus is those who are not Christians or Muslims. That makes it 82.5 per cent of the population. Automatically, we bear the burden of development."

"Secondly, the Hindus have a long tradition of developing science, economy, trade. We were all over the world trading the Cholas. On the land route as well, the Hindus went and traded everywhere in the West. We have that tradition and development is an integral part of our culture. I think there should be an adjustment between spiritualism and material prosperity. So, we have to take that and this is Hindus' ancestral property," the BJP leader said.

Read: Mohan Bhagwat makes strong 'two-child policy' pitch, NCP fires back at RSS chief

He further added, "We welcome anyone here who wants to contribute to that. There is no problem if they are Christians or Muslims. They can participate. There is a minority called Parsis who have contributed without being asked. The small Jewish population has also contributed to building ports and so on in our country.

Read: Subramanian Swamy demands investigation over ex-top cop's claims on 26/11 terrorist Kasab

Read: Rape case: Ex-BJP leader Chinmayanand scheduled to appear before MP-MLA court in Lucknow