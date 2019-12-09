The Debate
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Exuded Confidence About Party's Victory In Jharkhand Polls

General News

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday exuded confidence that the party will attain a majority in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday exuded confidence that the party will attain a majority in Jharkhand Assembly election. Trivedi talking to media persons at party media centre said, “After two-phases of polling, the people have made up their mind to vote in favour of BJP candidates. As per the first two phases of polling, we have come to know that there is large scale support in favour of BJP and the people of the State are happy with double engine government at Centre and State.” The BJP leader claimed that the party is confident of winning maximum seats and attaining the majority due to various welfare schemes initiated by both the Centre and State government. 

