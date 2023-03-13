BJP's Sunil Jakhar Slams Punjab Govt, Says AAP Govt Bowed Down Before In Ajnala Incident

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday slammed the AAP government over the degrading law and order situation in Punjab and said that the Bhagwant Mann-led government "bowed down" during the recent Ajnala incident.

He went on to say that the Punjab government had miserably failed in maintaining law and order in the state.

While interacting with the media, he said, "The Bhagwant Mann government bowed down in the Ajnala incident". He added, "It is not the Punjab Police which has failed. It was not the police which bowed down."

He also attacked the AAP government alleging that the party is playing the victim card while expressing concern over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state. he stated that the state government also failed to take action against those who were attempting to disrupt the peace in the state.

Brutal clash at Ajnala police station

On February 23, 'Waris Punjab De' group head Amritpal Singh and its members clashed with the Punjab Police and barged into the Ajnala police station. Amritpal protested against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan and attacked the Punjab police. The Waris Punjab De group members brandished swords, and sticks and broke barricades that were deployed.

During the incident, six policemen, including a Superintendent of Police rank officer, sustained injuries.

The very next day, Lovepreet Singh was freed by the Punjab police after the rampage. The state's cops had already negotiated with the attackers by dropping the FIR against Amritpal's aide.

On March 1, the Punjab government removed Jaskaran Singh as the Police Commissioner of Amritsar and handed over the charge to Naunihal Singh. A total of 18 Punjab Police officers were transferred.

Massive crackdown against Amritpal and 'Waris Punjab De'

In a crackdown on Amritpal and 'Waris Punjab De', the Punjab Police recently cancelled the arms licenses of nine of his aides. The aides whose licenses have been cancelled are Harjeet, Baljinder, Ram Singh Barada, Gurmat Singh, Avatar Singh, Varinder Singh, Amritpal, Harpreet Devgan, and Gurbhej Singh.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also decided to take action against pro-Khalistani radical leader Amritpal's aide and initiated the process to revoke their arms licenses, as two of his aides had their licenses issued in J-K.

About Waris Punjab De

'Waris Punjab De' was established on September 30, 2021, by actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on February 15, 2022, months before the Punjab Assembly polls. The name of the organisation means 'heirs of Punjab'. It was formulated "protect the rights of Punjab and raise social issues."

After the death of Deep Sidhu, Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh, often referred to as a Khalistan sympathiser, became the chief of 'Waris Punjab De'.