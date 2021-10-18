BJP's Sushil Modi Says Civilian Killings An Attempt To Disturb Peace, Create Fear In J&K

Amid several reactions from Indian political leaders over targeted civilian killing in Kashmir, Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi spoke to Republic and also expressed his views. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader the terrorists are frustrated with the fact that peace prevailed in J&K post abrogation of Article 370. He also held talks with J&K LG Manoj Sinha over the safety of non-Kashmiri labourers working there.

Speaking on the criticism faced by the Bihar Government over the announcement of financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the victim, the former deputy CM said Rs 11 lakh will be given.

"I have spoken to LG Sinha and assistance of Rs 11 lakh will be given. Moreover, we will provide help to the kin according to law and policy," added Sushil Modi.

Sushil Modi says attacks to disrupt peace in valley

Further answering the question of why such targeted killings are taking place, the BJP leader said terrorists are frustrated and so they have started soft-targeting.

"The way we have fought terrorism after the abrogation of article 370, terrorists are getting frustrated due to that. Now they have started soft-targeting the labourers from UP, Bihar and Kashmiri Hindus. This is to disturb the peace. Nearly 3 to 4 lakh people from Bihar are working in Kashmir. We are assuming that they want migrants to return and they want to create fear in society. Government is fully aware and we trust the Central Govt and J&K Administration," said Sushil Kumar Modi.

'Kashmir is a sensitive topic'

Initially, the BJP leader said that 'revenge' need to be taken and explaining his stance he added that it means to identify the terrorists and neutralise them.

"Kashmir is a sensitive topic so we need to give out statements very carefully. By revenge I meant to identify these terrorists and neutralise them as we have been doing from past several days," added the BJP leader.

Sushil Modi on criticism by Opposition

When asked about the questions raised by the Opposition criticising Bihar Government for not creating enough employment ultimately forcing citizens to need to travel to other states, the BJP leader said no one can stop someone from wanting more.