BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CBI Investigation Against Mamata Banerjee In Saradha Scam

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe her in the Saradha scam. He also accused Banerjee and her associates of trying to destroy the evidence in the case and claimed that the central agency has adequate evidence to investigate the Chief Minister.

Notably, Adhikari was responding to the recent CBI notice to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, which has now been kept in abeyance. The central probe agency had summoned Banerjee in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

‘TMC MLA tried to destroy evidence’: West Bengal LoP

Speaking to ANI in Singur, Hooghly, the BJP leader said, "CBI is doing a very fine and proactive job. Despite so much non-cooperation from the state government, the agency is doing prompt work. TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha tried to snatch his phone from the officers and tried to destroy the evidence. In wake of this, CBI's action is correct and this should continue, or else Mamata and her men will destroy all the evidence".

Adhikari also called for a CBI probe of Mamata Banerjee in the Saradha scam asking, “There are several cases going on against Abhishek Banerjee. I just demand the central agencies take action against the Bua-Bhatija (Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee). CBI has enough evidence to probe Mamata under the Sharda scam but it is not investigating. If Delhi CM Kejriwal can be questioned over the excise policy case, why can't Mamata?"

‘Much evidence against Abhishek Banerjee’: Suvendu Adhikari

The Bengal LoP further added, "Similarly, there is much evidence against Abhishek Banerjee, and regarding the involvement of his several family members. The people of Bengal are asking why action is not being taken against him? Also, I am raising this issue throughout the rallies and campaigns. If I am lying, why isn't he (Abhishek Banerjee) not filing a defamation case against me".

When asked about the speculation of TMC’s Mukul Roy joining the BJP, he replied that the party doesn't need "such people". He also lashed out at Mamata Banerjee for demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation.