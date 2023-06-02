BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Slams Bengal Govt Over Party Member's Murder; Demands CBI Probe

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the murder of a state BJP leader on Friday, June 2 and said that the situation of law and order in the state is in 'tatters' and demanded a probe into the gruesome killing.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote a long post lambasting the state government and said that a BJP leader named Prashanta Ray Basunia was shot dead in Dinhata; Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. The miscreants forcefully entered his house and shot him.

Adhikari also stated that hundreds of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are quitting the party in Dinhata daily and are joining BJP every day. Adhikari also said that the top leadership of the Mamata Banerjee led-party is rattled and the political murder is a reaction to it.

BJP leader demands CBI probe

Demanding a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation into the matter, Adhikari stated that the probe by Porbile might be influenced by the ruling TMC.

He said, "I demand CBI investigation as any fair investigation by the police would be obstructed or influenced by the ruling party, due to the involvement of 'influential' people."

The BJP leader also said that the cases of people dying due to explosions or murders in the state are rising significantly and the political murders targeting the opposition party members are becoming a norm.

Adhikari demands resignation of Bengal Home Minister

The Bengal BJP chief also demanded the resignation of the Home Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee saying that she must accept that she miserably failed in maintaining the law and order situation.

"Also the Home Minister of Bengal should accept that she has failed to maintain the Law and Order situation and must resign immediately," Suvendu Adhikari said.