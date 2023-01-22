BJP's UP Chief Sets Target To Win All 80 Lok Sabha Seats In 2024

Narendra Modi has to be re-elected as prime minister by winning all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2024 General Elections, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told party workers on Sunday.

Chaudhary set the target while discussing the outcomes of recent bypolls and encouraging party workers.

Presiding over the day-long meeting of the BJP State Executive at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Chaudhary said, "The God-like workers of the BJP, who have worked tirelessly, have won the byelections in Azamgarh and Rampur." They worked to help the BJP win the Rampur parliamentary and the Gola and Rampur (Sadar) assembly constituencies. The unfavourable results in the byelections in the Khatauli (assembly) and Mainpuri (parliamentary) constituencies mean that "we need to work harder together", Chaudhary added.

The BJP won the Rampur (Sadar) assembly constituency while the Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav won the high-stakes Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat -- where the bypoll was necessitated by the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav -- in October. Samajwadi Party ally Rashtriya Lok Dal won the Khatauli assembly seat.

The saffron party also won the Rampur parliamentary constituency during a bypoll in June. The byelections were necessitated by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's resignation from the Lok Sabha. It also retained the Gola Gokarannath assembly seat, defeating the Samajwadi Party.

"By securing the remaining Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 General Elections and fulfilling the Mission 2024 target of winning all 80 seats, we have to fulfil the commitment of making Narendrabhai Modi the prime minister once again," Chaudhary said.

He added that elections to municipal bodies in the state would have been completed by now but the way the opposition parties tried to create hurdles by adopting "gimmicks".

Chaudhary claimed that the BJP would defeat the parties that obstructed the municipal elections.

The BJP leader added that India's chairmanship of the prestigious G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation had started a new chapter of history in the country.

In India's largest state, the government is ready to hold the third groundbreaking ceremony to invite investors under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chaudhary added.

He also hit out at the opposition parties in the state. Without taking any names, Chaudhary said leaders of the parties who gained power in Uttar Pradesh by "doing politics in the name of backward people" had only benefited their families and loved ones.

Leaders who indulge in "caste politics" have forgotten that the people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected the politics of caste and nepotism in elections, he added.

Praising BJP National President JP Nadda, Chaudhary said the party is touching new heights under his leadership.

