BJP's UP Unit Set To Launch Registration Campaign For Refugees

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit is set to launch a registration campaign for refugees seeking Indian citizenship. The registration campaign will begin on Thursday, December 26. The party unit will also be launching a month-long campaign to dismiss the 'misinformation' around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

READ:Uttar Pradesh DGP: 879 Arrested, 5000 Detained Amid Deadly Anti-CAA Agitation

Campaign to dismiss misinformation

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said that the month-long campaign will help the common public understand facts of the CAA. The campaign will go to the interior and rural areas of the state as well.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday alleged "outsiders' role" in the incidents of violence reported from various districts of the state where protests took place against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He pointed out that six people hailing from West Bengal's Malda district, associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), were arrested by the state police.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said, "There is involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI). They have connection with SIMI. Six persons from Malda have been arrested." The Students Islamic Movement of India or SIMI is a banned terror outfit. "The state government is capable of handling the situation effectively to ensure peace. We have spoken to Muslim clerics," he added.

READ: Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Predicts A 'clean Sweep' For Mahagathbandhan

"As many as 288 cops have sustained injuries, of which 62 are due to firearms. About 500 empty cartridges of prohibited bore (bullets) have been found. This indicates that the protestors were using illegal weapons," the deputy chief minister said.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act started while it was still being debated in the Parliament and the resentment spread from North East India to the rest of the country, leading to severe clashes between the police and the citizens.

The Congress party members have supported the protests in various regions, but the 'high command' of the Congress party has not been a big part of the protests. Priyanka Gandhi has held dharnas but that did not drive any momentum, whereas Rahul Gandhi was yet again outside the country throughout the week.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ: UP Anti-CAA Protests: Dy CM Claims "outsiders' Role' In Violence; Over 700 Face Arrests

READ: Priyanka Gandhi Calls Youth To Protest Against BJP's 'divide And Rule' Politics