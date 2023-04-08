BJP's Vijayvargiya Passes Sexist Remark, Says 'Badly Dressed Women Look Like Shurpanakha'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, triggered a controversy on Thursday after he passed a misogynistic remark on women's clothing while addressing an event. His remarks came during a function organised by the Jain community on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"When I see youth on streets being drunk, intoxicated, I swear in the name of God, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I get an urge to slap them 5-7 times so that their intoxications go away," the BJP leader said.

We went on to add, "When women wear bad clothes and come out, we can't see their likeness to Goddesses, instead, they resemble Shurpanakha. God has blessed you with a good body, and to wear good clothes."

Why is the BJP neta's parallel to Shurpanakha controversial?

Vijayvargiya’s remark is a reference to the story of a demon woman, who is said to have her face defaced, in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Shurpnakha was the sister of Lanka's king, Ravana, and the daughter of the sage Vishrava and the rakshasi Kaikeshi. Shurpanakha's role in the original epic is small, yet significant.

Valmiki’s Ramayana portrays her as a facially ill-featured, abominable woman. She meets Lord Ram in the forest and instantly gets smitten by his persona and appearance. After being rejected by Lord Ram, she approaches his younger brother, Lakshmana, who also thwarts her advances.