BJP's Vijayvargiya Questions WB CM Mamata's Visit To Families Of Labourers Slain In J&K

BJP state in-charge for Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya took on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following her visit to the houses of the 5 labourers in Murshidabad who were murdered by terrorists in Kashmir last month. Vijayvargiya hit out at the Chief Minister stating that unemployment was the reason for the tragedy that took the lives of these workers in Kulgam in Kashmir in October.

Mamata Banerjee met the families of the 5 deceased migrant labourers

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the families of the 5 deceased migrant labourers in Murshidabad. She even instructed Murshidabad district officials to ensure that the families of five migrant workers, who had been shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir last month, got the death certificates of the deceased as soon as possible. This instruction was given when Mamata visited the relatives of the five at Bahalnagar near Sagardighi in Murshidabad.

Kailash Vijayvargiya lashed out on the TMC supremo. "Wish you were saddened on the fact that labourers and workers from West Bengal to find work in Jammu and Kashmir. If they had employment opportunities in Bengal, this wouldn't have had happened. Stop this drama, people are smart", said the BJP leader.

₹5 lakh compensation announced

On the night of October 29, Kamruddin Sheikh, Mursalim Sheikh, Rafikul Sheikh, Rafiq Sheikh and Naimuddin Sheikh had been gunned down outside Kulgam in Kashmir by terrorists. All of them were migrant labourers who were from Bengal's Murshidabad district. "I have come here to meet the families of the labourers killed in Kashmir. Have instructed the district officials to build houses for these families under Bangla Awas Yojana", said Mamata Banerjee while she visited the families. The West Bengal Government had earlier announced compensation of Rs five lakh for the families of each of the five killed. The chief minister arrived in Sagardighi for the first time to meet the families after attending a string of meetings in North Bengal. Mamata also addressed an administrative meeting at Rabindra Sadan in Behrampore later in the day.

