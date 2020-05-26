Delhi: BJP Leader Vijender Gupta Claims Shortage Of Hospital Beds For COVID-19 Patients

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal lead Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has made only 4,500 beds available for treating coronavirus patients even though 30,000 beds were promised.

READ: COVID-19 Situation In Delhi Under Control Even After More Lockdown Relaxations: Kejriwal

Delhi BJP's claims

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "We haven't alleged anything. We have only stated that on April 7 Arvind Kejriwal had said that there are 525 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi and 2950 beds are also available and apart from this 30,000 beds are ready with them. On May 20 the Delhi Government stated that they only have 3150 beds. The national capital has over 14,000 cases today but only 200 beds have been increased here."

"Now Kejriwal is saying that 4500 beds are available with them then where are the rest of the beds? He also stated that 1 lakh random testing will be conducted here, when was it conducted? He should increase the number of beds here and the arrangements for testing should also be made. We have demanded the Lieutenant Governor (LG) that an enquiry should be conducted on how many coronavirus positive patients have died due to the negligence and non-attendance of patients by doctors in hospitals here," Vijender Gupta added.

On Monday, Delhi CM Kejriwal stated that a week after partially lifting restrictions, the situation in Delhi was under control.

READ: BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari Violates Lockdown Guidelines, Plays Cricket Without Mask

Kejriwal asserted that he would be concerned only if two things happened - either there is a significant increase in fatalities or the city's health care system collapses due to spike in COVID-19 cases. The chief minister further said that it is not a matter of concern if people are getting infected and recovering simultaneously from the dreaded virus.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal, said his government was ready to deal with the situation if there is a spike in the number of serious cases in the national capital. He said that there are currently 4,500 beds available for COVID-19 patients in both private and government hospitals and 2,000 new beds will be available in private facilities from Monday.

READ: Delhi Quarantine Rules Which Inbound Travellers Have To Follow - Complete Guidelines

"Government hospitals have 3,829 beds for COVID-19 patients and of these, only 1,478 beds are occupied. Around 2,500 beds are still available. In government hospitals, we have 250 ventilators out of which 11 are occupied," he said.

On Sunday, Delhi government directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 percent of their total bed strength for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal said that with this move, 2,000 new beds will be available in private hospitals. The chief minister said 3,314 coronavirus patients are getting treatment at their house while 2,000 are admitted at hospitals.

READ: Delhi's Peak Power Demand Clocks Season's Highest Of 5,268 MW