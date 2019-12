Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishwas Sarang accused the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh of sheltering black markets for agricultural products. He also targetted Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had on Thursday admitted that former PM PV Narashima Rao did not call the army during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.