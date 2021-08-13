BJP's Yuva Morcha To Undertake Yuva Sankalp Yatra To Mark India's 75th Independence Day

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday announced the party would undertake a year-long 'Yuva Sankalp Yatra' to mark the country's 75th year of independence.

Addressing a press conference, Chugh said that the BJP's Yuva Morcha will initiate several programmes across the country under the initiative. According to the BJYM's national general secretary, Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya will lead the campaign under the vision of BJP President JP Nadda.

Recalling the days of India's freedom struggle, Tarun Chugh asserted that BJP's Yuva Morcha has been fighting against injustice since those difficult times. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing the way towards undertaking the initiative.

Tejasvi Surya Live | Announcing BJYM's Yuva Sankalp Yatra https://t.co/9AqIvtDoKu — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 13, 2021

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of clean, hungerless, casteless, fearless, and poverty less India. Today BJP Yuva Morcha has come up with several initiatives to execute this dream of PM Modi. The 'Yuva Sankalp Yatra' will go on for a year and several campaigns will be taken under this. I urge you all to join the BJYM in its great initiative, " added Tarun Chugh.

The BJYM is also planning to execute several missions under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark India's 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi's initiative- 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

To mark the country's 75th year of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flagged off a Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in March. State and Union Territory governments, too, had organized programs all over the country.

In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India) has planned various activities to mark the occasion.

Independence Day celebrations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to inaugurate several sessions to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Armed Forces and different organisations under the Ministry of Defence will be joining hands in the celebration of these events.

To commemorate 75 years of independence from British rule, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will unfurl the National Flag at 75 important passes and places in the country, displaying their resolve in developing border infrastructure. Seventy-five BRO teams will depart on August 13 to these remote passes. The most prominent among them is ‘Umlingla Pass’, the Highest Motorable Road in the World at 19,300 feet, in eastern Ladakh.

The national tri-colour will also be unfurled at prominent infrastructure landmarks like Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and Dhola Sadiya Bridge and in friendly foreign countries.