BJYM Hold Protests In Jammu Against Pak Foreign Min’s Personal Remarks Against PM Modi

As part of the planned nationwide protests against Pakistan to mark condemnation of the objectionable remarks by the Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto against PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 17 held massive demonstrations in Jammu. The BJP cadres holding anti-Pakistani cutouts burnt the Pakistani flag and the effigy of Bilawal Bhutto. They also chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.

Notably, in response to MEA Jaishankar’s remarks against Pakistan on the nation’s hands in various terrorist incidents in the region and beyond, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said Jaishankar and PM Modi are 'Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of RSS and they were inspired from Hitler'.

#BREAKING | Massive protest in Jammu over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's comment on PM Modi.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/1irICbrTYG — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2022

Protests against Pakistan

One of the BJP Youth wing protestors said, “Immediately after the Pakistani Foreign Minister’s statement, Rahul Gandhi also issued a similar remark, it seems there is a setting between the both in giving identical statements. Today we are fighting against the Chinese, Pakistanis however we also have to fight the Jaychands residing inside the country.”

Another BJYM worker said, “Pakistan is afraid India might recapture PoK from them. They are giving such statements to improve their image however Pakistan has maligned their image further by giving such statements.”

Bilawal Bhutto’s personal remarks against PM Modi

Issuing a statement as a response to EAM S Jaishankar’s remarks Bilawal Bhutto said, "I would like to remind the honourable foreign minister of India, that Osama Bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives. And he is the Prime Minister of India. He was banned from entering this country (the US) until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS," his remarks followed Jaishankar’s statement on Pakistan harbouring Osama Bin Laden before he was killed by US forces in Abbottabad in 2011.

IMAGE: Republic World