BJYM Workers Register Complaint Against Odisha Police Over Violent Clash During Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Odisha has registered a complaint against the state police at the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar for abusing and manhandling them during their protest.

The BJYM workers staged a demonstration on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with the murder case of former Health Minister Naba Das and the law and order situation in the state. The protestors stated that they were brutally assaulted by the Odisha police. The workers then went on to hold a night-long protest, triggered after the police detained their workers, who were agitating against the state government.

A BYJM worker stated, "We were protesting peacefully but police attacked our workers and abused women workers, touched them inappropriately. We've given a complaint against police brutality and abuse against women workers. We will continue our protest till they register an FIR."

BJYM in its complaint has demanded to register an FIR against the police and "goondas of ruling BJD in civil dress".

A section of agitators tried to break through the police barricade intending for a gherao of the state assembly but the situation turned violent as the workers were lathi-charged.

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya accused the state police of filing false cases and illegally arresting the protestors. Taking to Twitter, Surya stated that Odisha is suffering at the hands of the BJD regime and its failure to maintain law and order.

During @BJYMinOD's demonstration against murder of Former Health Minister Naba Das, police resorted to brutal attacks on our karyakartas who were grievously injured.@BJYM is undeterred. pic.twitter.com/5R39uh54WP — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh defended the accusations stating that the incident was pre-planned and eight to ten police personnel were injured in the clash. “The protestors damaged a few police vehicles. They brought kerosene to set police vehicles on fire. It seems to be a pre-planned attack,” he told reporters.