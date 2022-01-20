After Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned about the attempts being made to malign India's global image and detailed the role of Brahma Kumaris and other international bodies that have been playing a role in countering anti-India propaganda, Additional Administrative Head of Brahma Kumaris and European Director of Brahma Kumaris, BK Jayanti Kirpalani stated on Thursday that it is pertinent to highlight that the world recognises India as home of Yoga and non-violence.

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during The Debate, BK Jayanti Kirpalani said, "There is a section of society not just in India, but across that world, that is against every politician and leadership position. But yes, there has been a strong influence that has been anti-India for many many years."

She further stated, "I think now it's the time when India is actually being recognised for something that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted in a very beautiful way that is Yoga which was instantly accepted by 190+ countries. The other side of the picture in which India has always been recognised is non-violence, Ahimsa. We are remembered as that country where Ahimsa reigns supreme. So, I think it is important to highlight what India has to offer the world."

PM Modi Exposes Anti-India Narrative

Asking such organisations to work in a direction to present India's picture in the right manner and further dispel the rumours spread about it, PM Modi claimed that a lot of efforts have been witnessed which are made towards maligning India's image on an international level.

PM Modi said, "You have seen how to malign the image of India, many things go on also on international level. We cannot wash our hands off by saying this is all politics. This is not about politics but about our country."

The Prime Minister also appealed to ensure that the correct information regarding India is reaching out to people in other countries and thus this responsibility lies with the people to stop the spread of such rumours. PM Modi further said, "The rumours about India, there is need to make people aware with truth. This is also our responsibility."

