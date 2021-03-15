BKU (Bhanu) Chief Claims Congress 'sponsored' Farmers' Union Protest At Delhi Borders

Months after exiting from the ongoing farmers' protest at borders of the national capital, BKU (Bhanu) chief Thakur Banu Pratap has said that his faction withdrew support from the agitation after they learnt that it was 'Congress-sponsored'. The BKU faction had pulled back from protests in the aftermath of the farmers' tractor valley on January 26 which took a violent turn.

Significantly, since the beginning, Congress has lent its support to the ongoing protests against the farm laws, with the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also impelling protestors to continue the agitation until the laws are rolled back by the Centre.

"Till Jan 26, we were supporting them, but then we found out that all these organizations at Tikri, Singu & Ghazipur borders were Congress-sponsored. When they attacked police & hoisted another flag at Red Fort, we withdrew our support & came back," BKU (Bhanu) chief told ANI as he levelled allegations against the Congress of sponsoring the protests at Ghazipur, Tikru and Singu borders. READ | Rakesh Tikait claims farmers' protest will continue till Dec; bats for TMC in Bengal polls

Adding that the BKU (Bhanu) will initiate talks with the Centre and seek a farmers' committee to advise on MSP, the Pratap remarked that those holding discussions with the Government just want to delay the implementation of the three farm laws. "This can only be terrorists' words and not of Indian farmers," he said.

Earlier in January, after the violent protests at the Red Fort, Thakur Banu Pratap had condemned the flag hoisting at the historic monument after his faction withdrew support from the agitation.

"The flag hoisted by some people at the Red Fort on Republic Day and attacked police, this should not be done by Kisan Unions. To fight for the interests of farmers, we have the right to peacefully protest as per the constitution. That we should have done. If the government is not listening, we can go to the Supreme Court. But to use swords, sticks and canes, is not acceptable. It maligns the image of farmers and Kisan unions. We had come here to protest for the farmers, we can't remain a part of such violence and we oppose it," the BKU chief had told Republic TV.

Farmers' protest continues

Ending the hiatus in discussions with the Centre over the three farm laws, nearly 32 farmers' unions have decided to form a panel to resume the talks with the Union government. The panel which has been constituted comprises 9 members and will lead the negotiations with the Centre which had taken a hit after the violent tractor rally on January 26. Farmers continue to protest against the three farm laws at the borders of the national capital for over 100 days now.

Earlier, farmers' unions led by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) agitating at the borders had refused to hold talks with the Supreme Court-constituted panel to mediate between the Centre and the farmers. The Centre had offered unions to put off the three laws for 1.5 years to hold clause wise deliberations in the 11th round of discussions, which was rejected by the farm unions as well.

On January 12, the Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders. The three laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.