BKU Leader Admits 'didn't Believe When Police Said PM Was Coming; Thought They Were Lying'

The Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has denied allegations that it had planned in advance to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade on the way to Ferozepur on Wednesday. The farmer union chief Surjit Singh Phool said that his faction was staging a routine protest in the district and was unaware that PM Modi was travelling by road.

"There was no plan to block the Prime Minister's route. We had a meeting where we had decided to stage a protest against PM Modi on Thursday. He has repealed the farm laws but we had other demands that are yet to be fulfiled. We wanted to show resentment by conducting a road march from the district headquarters to Ferozepur. There was no plan of creating a jam," Phool told Republic TV on Thursday.

Citing Wednesday's events, the BKU leader said, "At Ferozepur, the police stopped us saying that PM rally venue was ahead. Our members assured them that none of us were going to the rally and we will protest from the sides, going towards Ferozepur DC office, but they did not allow us to protest from there."

He added, "Hence at around 11 AM, our farmers sat down on the roads, not allowing any BJP buses to go to the rally venue. We did not know that PM Modi was coming via that road and the police did not inform us. We knew that a helipad was made at the venue and thought he will land by helicopter only. Then we stopped some BJP buses and there was a major jam on the road."

'Thought Police was lying to us about PM'

Revealing why farmers did not clear the roads, he said, "At 12 PM, police told us to leave saying PM Modi is going to come (via road). We thought police were lying to us in order allow the BJP buses to leave via the main road. When PM Modi's cavalcade arrived, over 2,000 people - farmers and BJP workers gathered there and his cavalcade was stuck for 10-15 mins on the flyover. We had no plans to jam the roads as we wanted to go to the DC office."

Surjit Singh Phool said that the change in the route had led to the whole confusion. "If the Centre says that someone must take responsibility for what happened, then they alone are responsible because they changed the plan at the last minute," he added.

Image: Republic World