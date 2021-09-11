Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Saturday, said that all issues related to the farmers' protests can be resolved but the Centre's stand remains unclear. He informed that a meeting with Haryana government officials ended on a positive note as they agreed to two demands put forth by the farmers' organisation.

The BKU chief was speaking to the media after meeting Haryana government officials about the death of a farmer who was allegedly killed in the 28 August lathi charge by Karnal police. It is pertinent to mention here that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had, on 18 July, said that the government is prepared to hold discussions with farmers.

Charuni said that every problem regarding the 2020 farm laws passed by the Centre can be resolved through talks if both sides "willingly listen to each other."

"As far as the three new central farm laws are concerned, every problem can be sorted out through talks. But those talks only work when both sides are willing to listen to each other. The Centre's motive is still not clear otherwise we would have sorted the matter through further talks," teh BKU leader said.

BKU demands HC investigation on farmer's death in Karnal, Govt agrees

Speaking about demands put forth by the demonstrators, the BKU chief said that the Haryana government was requested to launch a thorough investigation on the death of the farmer in Karnal by a high court judge. The BKU also asked the Haryana government to provide jobs for two members of the deceased farmer's family. Charuni informed that the Haryana government has agreed to both the demands, ending the meeting on a positive note.

Speaking further on the matter, the BKU leader asserted, "Till the time the former Karnal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha will be on leave. The investigation will be completed within a month and we are satisfied."

'Former SDM Ayush Sinha will be on leave': Devender Singh

Addressing a joint press conference of the administration and the farmer leaders, Haryana's additional chief secretary Devender Singh said, "Former SDM Ayush Sinha will be on leave during this (investigation) period. Haryana Government will give jobs to 2 families of deceased farmer Satish Kajal on sanction posts in Karnal district at DC rate."

After five days of demonstrations led by the farmers, the Haryana government agreed to negotiate at a time the massive Karnal Mahapanchayat protests are underway in the state. The row had erupted after a viral video showed Karnal Sub Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha allegedly instructing police personnel "to break their (farmers) heads" if they tried to breach the barricade during a protest in Haryana. At least 10 farmers sustained injuries in the 28 August lathi charge.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)