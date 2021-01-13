BKU Condemns Foreign Meddling, Sends Strong Message To Those 'hijacking' Farmer Protests

Slamming foreign elements attempting to hijack farmers' protest, Bhartiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Rajbir Jadaun during the Debate on Republic Tv sent a strong message to miscreants, saying that Indian farmers 'condemned' their attempts to meddle in the nation's internal matters. Moreover, the BKU leader also stated that the farmers of the country would not let Delhi fall into anarchy, assuring that protests were and will continue to remain peaceful.

"I want to say that no farmer has come to Delhi to engage in anarchy. For the past 2 months, we have been protesting peacefully. Please be assured that Republic Day belongs to all of us, our children have given up their lives saving the nation, India's 130 cr farmers are working to feed the nation," he said.

"I condemn any foreign entity trying to meddle in India's internal matters. All kinds of talks are coming from everywhere. Do not malign India's farmers based on loose talk. Don't question our integrity. People are claiming that there will be riots, no such thing will happen, rest assured. We only want to see our Republic Day parade like every citizen of India. India's farmers appeal to all political parties, we are not political, we are working towards the nation's 5 trillion dollar economy dream," added Rajbir Jadaun.

Khalistanis have infiltrated protests: Centre

The Centre has on repeated occasions alleged that Khalistani elements were attempting to hijack the farmers' protests. The Centre's suspicions were found to be true after Khalistani group- Sikhs for Justice announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers asking them to hoist the Khalistan flag at India Gate on Republic Day. Swiftly moving to action, the Government blocked the Khalistani outfit's website.

A day before this, during Supreme Court's hearing on the Farm Laws, the Centre had placed on record its observation that banned organisations including Khalistanis' had infiltrated the ongoing farmers' protest. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, alleged that Khalistanis' had infiltrated the protest. Senior Advocate Harish Salve had also stated that Sikhs For Justice was involved in the protests. The top court has asked the Union Government to file an affidavit along with the necessary inputs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in regards to this matter.

