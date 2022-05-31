BKU Head Blames Karnataka Govt Over Ink Attack On Rakesh Tikait; Warns Nationwide Protest

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Tikait, on Tuesday, condemned the attack on his brother and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. Blaming the CM Bommai-led Karnataka Government, Naresh Tikait stated that the state government should act like the Uttar Pradesh administration did in the Lakhimpur incident in October last year.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, BKU head Naresh Tikait said, "Karnataka government does not want anybody to speak against them. What is in the country is in Karnataka too. We don't criticize anyone. This is not about the party. The accusations are on BJP only. Everyone has the right to do Panchayats or meetings. Why would anybody stop meetings? These are dogs doing wrong things."

"Karnataka government should act like the Uttar Pradesh government did in the Lakhimpur incident. People were happy that the UP government took action. Tomorrow, farmers will stage protests across the country and give a memorandum to the DM at 11 AM. People are angry about such incidents. People want to do something but we restrained them. In Jharkhand, Assam, and Chhattisgarh, see what is happening? People are being pushed towards 'Naxalwad.' Youth are unemployed. We talk about development, but we are not doing any anti-social activity."

The BKU chief further added, "We condemn the incident. The government is also responsible for there. There should be a probe on the issue. Whoever is behind this, should be punished."

The ink attack on Rakesh Tikait has stirred massive outrage among BKU workers in Muzaffarnagar. Condemning the incident, BKU activists have demanded strict punishment against the accused by burning effigies in protest. BKU National President in Sisoli has also called an emergency panchayat, questioning the Karnataka government's inaction over the incident. He said that if this incident had happened in Uttar Pradesh, then five hundred people would have died by now.

Rakesh Tikait attacked with ink, assaulted with mic

Rakesh Tikait, on Monday, was addressing a press briefing to refute the allegations raised by prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Tikait was seen seated at the venue when a group of miscreants barged in. One person was seen walking up to the stage and assaulting Rakesh Tikait with a press mic lying on the table while another person approached the table and splattered ink on his face.

After the attack, Rakesh Tikait slammed the state police for not providing him with security. He claimed that the police personnel were standing outside when the attack was carried out. The leader also alleged that the attack was carried out by the local police and the BJP-led state government.