BKU Issues Threat Ahead Of Republic Day: 'Will Put Officials Under House Arrest If Stopped

In a shocking statement, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) District President (Bulandshahr) Guddu Pradhan on Sunday threatened the government officials in Uttar Pradesh, warning them that if they tried to stop their tractor rally on January 26, they will push them into 'house arrest'.

"Till January 26, all the farmers will stay on the roads, as per the instructions of Rakesh Tikait. We are all prepared with our women, children, and tractors. We will start off on January 24-25 only. If they try to stop us they can put us behind bars otherwise we will put every Zila head under house arrest. All the captains of the Zila who are troubling us can either let us pass, or put us in jail otherwise every SSP of the Zilas, be it Bulandshahr or Gautam Buddh Nagar, will we keep them hidden in their homes," he said.

This shocking statement comes amid 'promises' by farmer unions who had assured that they would not take law and order in their own hands on Republic Day. It was only last week when BKU's Rajbir Jadaun while speaking to Republic TV asserted that the 26 January protests will be held 'peacefully'.

Even as the Supreme Court appeals to the farmers to reconsider their 'tractor rally' amid the high-security concerns on Republic Day, farmer unions have reaffirmed their decision to carry out a tractor parade. As per BKU's Rakesh Tikait, kisans have planned to take out their parallel procession from Red Fort to Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

"We've learned that the Republic Day parade has been shortened in distance. We can take out our farmer parade from Lal Quila to India Gate, this will be a historical parade. Our parades will meet at the Amar jawan Jyoti," said Rakesh Tikait. "Our plan for January 26, is to take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate and to hoist the flag where we meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where from one side we will have 'kisan' and the other side 'jawan'," he added.

With 10 rounds of Centre-farmer talks ending in a stalemate, the Supreme Court-appointed panel is all set to hold its first meeting over the three Farm Laws on January 19. The farmers are protesting over the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

