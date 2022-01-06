In a shocking admission, BKU faction leader Surjit Singh Phool revealed his union - Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari)'s role in blocking PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab on Wednesday, leading to a major security breach. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Phool thanked farmers for blocking the roads leading to PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

BKU leader admits to blocking roads

In the video, Surjit Singh Phool says, "The road jam created in Moga-Ferozepur flyover was done by BKU (Krantikari) supporters. We planned to protest at all district offices and burn effigies on the day Modi's rally was to be held. At Ferozepur, the police stopped us saying that the rally's venue was ahead. Our officials assured that none of us were going to the rally and we will protest from the sides, going towards Ferozepur DC office., but they did not allow us telling us to protest from there."

He added, "Hence at around 11 AM, our farmers sat down on the roads, not allowing any BJP buses to go to the rally venue. We did not know that PM Modi was coming via that road and the police did not inform us. We knew that a helipad was made at the venue and thought he will land by helicopter only. Then we stopped some BJP buses and there was a major jam on the road".

Revealing why farmers did not clear the roads, he said, "At 12 PM, police told us to leave saying PM Modi is going to come (via road). We thought police were lying in an attempt to allow the BJP buses to leave via the main road. When PM Modi's cavalcade arrived over 2000 people - farmers and BJP workers had gathered there and his cavalcade waited from 10-15 mins on the flyover. We had no plans to jam the roads as we wanted to go to DC office".

He concluded, "We did not plan it, but PM Modi returned because of us. I wish to tell my farmers, that you stood just 10-15 km away from Modi's rally doing a road jam. Facing all hurdles, tolerating BJP leaders' atrocities, the way you blocked roads deserves congratulations".

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport. MHA has sought a report and Ferozepur SSP has been suspended.