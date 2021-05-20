BKU Leader Gurnam Chaduni Urges Farmers To Gherao Hisar Police; Demands To Revoke Cases

Further instigating farmers to 'gherao the police', BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Thursday, urged farmers to protest outside the Hisar police commissioner office on March 24. Chaduni demanded that the Khattar govt must take back the cases filed on farmers for clashing with cops in Hisar. He added that if the govt does not accept their demands, the steps to be taken after will be decided at the Hisar protest and govt will be responsible for any mishappening.

Chaduni urges farmers to gherao Hisar police

"We were not been told that a case has been filed against us. We have asked cases to be filed against those police officers who trashed us farmers, people could have died. If it is a matter of COVID violation, the govt has violated COVID guidelines and police officers should be booked for it. If the govt does not listen to these demands, on March 24, we have decided to protest against the Hisar police commissioner at Kranti Mann park at 10 AM. People from surrounding 4-5 districts must assemble there," said Chaduni. The BKU leader has given several instigating calls - such as asking farmers to not allow Haryana CM to hold a Mahapanchayat which led to violence and to gherao Delhi police offices after Republic Day violence.

20 police personnel injured

On Sunday, protesting farmers moved from the border areas to Haryana's COVID-19 care centre in Hisar where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was inaugurating a 500-bed hospital. On-ground visuals show that the protesters turned violent resulting in lathi-charge and tear-gas usage by the state police. 20 police officers are said to be injured- 5 are said to be women cops and five vehicles are also reported to be damaged by farmers in the protest. Meanwhile, farmers also blocked the KMP highway for two hours against the alleged police brutality in Hisar.

Farmers protests

Taking a political twist to the protests, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.