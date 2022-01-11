Amid suspicion that PM Modi's security breach was a conspiracy, a video of the BKU leader exhorting protesters to block his convoy has come to the fore. In the video that was shot hours before the blockade, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) general secretary Baldev Singh Zira is heard quashing the speculation of any compromise between the farmers and the Centre.

Maintaining that the withdrawal of the case against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and action against Ashish Mishra were pre-requisites for a resolution, he asked farmers to gather on the PM's route.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, Zira who led the protest ahead of the flyover where the PM was stuck was heard saying, "Today, we are going to protest the Modi rally. Some information was being spread by the media that we have compromised with the government and protests have been lifted which is false. The government had told the Kisan Sangharsh Committee that they will do as promised during the farmers' agitation but there was no compromise. People who are spreading this information are maligning us. This is an attempt to mar our protest."

"So, there will be no compromise. Until Modi does not announce the withdrawal of the Lakhimpur case and ensures that Ashish Mishra is being the bars, no compromise will be made. They just want to damage our protest. All people should gather," he added.

Earlier on January 6, the BKU (Krantikari) leader told Republic TV that they protested on the roads as they were stopped from going to the DC office. Justifying the blockade, he elaborated, "After 30 minutes of protesting on road, the police told us to leave stating that PM Modi was coming. We believed that police was lying to us to free the road and let BJP workers go to rally site".

#EXCLUSIVE | BKU General Secretary Baldev Zira, another witness of the PM Modi's security breach, speaks to Republic; confirms Punjab Police informed about PM Modi's convoy



Tune in for more details: https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/zhDgj0H7UQ — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state.

The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

While both the MHA as well as the Punjab government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses, the Supreme Court stayed their functioning and decided to set up a new panel headed by a retired apex court judge to examine the matter.